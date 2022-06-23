Rochester Fire Department using new device to speed up rescues and recoveries

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Summer is here driving a lot of traffic to area lakes and bodies of water. That can pose a potential risk of drowning.
This week Rochester firefighters are fine tuning their skills if they should ever need to find someone under water. They're training how to use a device called "Aquaeye."
The device will help locate someone who needs to be rescued or recovered quicker. It's an advanced sonar device that locates people lost in water. It can scan 85,000 square feet in five minutes. The device also increases team safety and resource efficiency.
The units are new to the Rochester Fire Department. This is the first time it's using them this year. Firefighter
"Obviously if a child goes down nobody wants to see that. Everybody gets nervous. Everybody gets scared especially a parent. But now that we have this faster technology it's easier for us to quickly find the victim so that recovery can be more faster so we can save more lives. We can get to them faster with this equipment with this Aquaeye."
Safety is still important. Marx encourages everyone to let someone know if you're going into the water and to watch young children and know where they're at at all times.