Rochester Fire Department shares tips to prevent garage fires

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Garage fires are typically one of the most common type of calls for the Rochester Fire Department each year. So far this year six of the 22 structure fires the department has responded to have involved a garage.
According Rochester firefighter Isaac Molin garage fires often start when small engine mufflers and electrical outlets overheat.
Molin says to prevent them you should be careful with what you store in the garage and how much you store in there. Molin also says a lot of the fires start at night when there might be something that is hot and can smolder.
Although garage fires are common in The Med City it's not something that concerns him.
"You'll see trends throughout the year of different incidents that happen. People are out in their garages, they're working on chores throughout their house using small engines a lot so to have a few that are close in succession isn't necessarily a huge cause of concern."
Molin also recommends to make sure your smoke dectors work. He says if you have an attached garage, there should be one between the garage and the door.
RFD also recommends storing flammable liquids in small quantities and in labeled, approved containers. The department also recommends keeping them away from all heat sources, appliances, and pilot lights.