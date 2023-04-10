Rochester Fire Department seeking assistance from the city in addressing three major challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council heard from the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) about ongoing issues at their study session on Monday.
RFD Chief Eric Kerska said the three challenges facing the department include a call volume increase, growing response times in northwest Rochester and diversity of staffing.
There has been an increase of more than 2,000 calls to the department since 2018, with the largest increase in medical or lift assist calls.
Kerska said response times in northwest Rochester have now reached 7 minutes and that the department is facing a shrinking hiring pool in the coming years.
To fix all three issues, Kerska recommend the following:
-Create an apprenticeship program to pull in more diverse candidates that represent the community, which will also help with language barriers between emergency responders and people.
-Purchase and build a new fire station on northwest Rochester that would be staffed by a portion of firefighters that are housed at Fire Station One in downtown Rochester.
-Create an EMS division to handle lift assist calls, which would reduce call volumes to the department.
"We are chasing fire resources for two different things. The geographic growth, which we have to be able to get to our customers quickly. Well, it is difficult to get a station out in northwest when we are constantly putting fire resources downtown to deal with EMS and lift assists. So, how do we deal with all three of these issues into one system is what we are trying to put before you today," Kerska said.
Kerska added the department could be overwhelmed in a few years if no action is taken.