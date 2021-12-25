Rochester Fire Department reminds you how to prevent house fires during the holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. While you enjoy baking cookies and a fresh roasted ham this holiday season, the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind you that cooking fires are the leading cause of structure fires in Minnesota.
RFD says the best thing to do to prevent your holiday from going up in smoke is to keep flammable objects away from any open flames.
Firefighter Amanda Marx says real Christmas trees need to be watered so they don't get dry, and to make sure lights are working properly so they don't start an electrical fire.
“Because when they get dry then it's easier for something to happen - like if a spark or something happens with faulty Christmas lights or if they're by the fireplace and spark happens - make sure your Christmas tree is watered,” she explains.
Make sure you unplug your tree lights when not at home - that goes for fake trees too.
In the kitchen, Marx says the biggest thing is to not leave a stove unattended, and if you have to - set a timer.
Marx says, “If you're cooking a fire happens - don't try to run it over to the sink - just try to smother it with a pan, or a lid, and just make sure nothing is unattended by a stove.”
After the holiday, be sure to throw wrapping paper away to prevent any fires.
When you're ready to get rid of your Christmas tree - call your city recycling center or waste hauling up until two weeks after the holiday for proper Christmas tree disposal.