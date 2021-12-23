Rochester Fire Department reminds residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's often known as the silent killer. Moorhead police say carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame in the death of 7 people last week.
The Rochester Fire Department says the best way to prevent your family from falling ill - is to have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home.
Crews recommend checking it when changing your smoke alarm batteries.
In the state of Minnesota it's a requirement for there to be a working carbon monoxide detector within ten feet of every sleeping area in your home.
Fire crews also suggest you make sure any gas powered appliances are working well and ventilated.
Firefighter Amanda Marx says for example, “Like your stoves, ovens, washer/dryer, water heaters - even if you have a fireplace, make sure your fluid is clean so that the exhaust can go out.”
Marx says carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms can be similar to the flu.
“The symptoms that happen from CO can remind people of a flu, headache, tiredness, nausea, just not feeling right - so sometimes it can take a little while for people to feel that the c-o is in their home.”
When warming your car up this winter be sure to back your car out the garage, as exhaust fumes can bring CO into home.
If your CO alarm goes off, get out of your house immediately and call 9-1-1.
Another reminder - if you plan on ice fishing and have a gas powered generator, fire crews want to remind you that your ice house needs to be ventilated.