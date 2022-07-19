Rochester Fire Department recognizes their own at ceremonial event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department held an award and promotion ceremony event at the Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday, the first in nearly 3 years.
A slew of awards were given out to RFD members for their heroic duties, which included the resuscitation of a man suffering cardiac arrest, as well as an award for firefighters that rescued a woman from her apartment that was engulfed in flames back in Jan.
RFD Motor Operator Michael Rybarczyk was one of the firefighters who responded to the woman's apartment and said helping people is the fire department's core duty.
"I just like to say the 100 people that work for the Rochester Fire Department are out there everyday to serve the citizens of the community. We all love our jobs. We love what we do. We love helping people and it is the greatest job in the world," Rybarczyk said.
The full list of awardees and RFD members that were promoted can be viewed below.