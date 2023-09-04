Rochester Fire Department provides reminder about current open burn ban

OLSMTED COUNTY, Minn. - As the Labor Day holiday continues tonight the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind the community about a ban on open burning which is currently in effect across Minnesota.
RFD says the burn ban will remain in place until dry conditions improve.
It's been in place since Sept. 1st as we've been dealing with a forecast of hot temperatures, breezy southwest winds, low relative humidity, and drought conditions.
The ban applies to all fires, including otherwise legal ones, for recreation.
The fire department, along with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office say it's taking a proactive approach to try and prevent blazes from breaking out during the holiday.