 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester Fire Department provides reminder about current open burn ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester Fire Department

OLSMTED COUNTY, Minn. - As the Labor Day holiday continues tonight the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind the community about a ban on open burning which is currently in effect across Minnesota.

RFD says the burn ban will remain in place until dry conditions improve.

It's been in place since Sept. 1st as we've been dealing with a forecast of hot temperatures, breezy southwest winds, low relative humidity, and drought conditions.

The ban applies to all fires, including otherwise legal ones, for recreation.

The fire department, along with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office say it's taking a proactive approach to try and prevent blazes from breaking out during the holiday.

Recommended for you