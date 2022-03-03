Rochester Fire Department looking for high school students to join fire program

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Fire Department is putting the call out for future firefighters who want to be a part of their high school program.
The program has been around for four years and is geared towards juniors and seniors. According to RFD Captain Caleb Feine, it was started to get youth more engaged in the profession. During seven classes, students will learn skills like pulling fire hoses and performing search and rescue operations.
RFD is looking for students to be part of its high school firefighter program for the 2022-2023 school year. Captain Feine tells us why he enjoys teaching the classes.
"It's extremely rewarding," says Feine. "Obviously being part of the implication and teaching has been really really incredible. We've really found great success during this and we found firefighters that are not only coming back to Rochester to test for us but also our local volunteer departments as well."
Anyone interested in joining the program can contact Rochester Fire Department. It's open to high schoolers in the area.