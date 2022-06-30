Rochester Fire Department launches new dispatch feature, 'Community Connect'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department is transitioning to a new dispatch and response software.
‘Community Connect’ is a feature of the new software RFD is implementing to help with dispatch and incident response.
It’s a way for Rochester residents to provide critical information to assist first responders, like personal and property info for fire or medical issues.
Residents can provide anything from special medical needs and mobility issues, to how many pets and people live at a residence.
Fire Capt. Ben Davis says this will provide them that extra measure to ensure the community's safety.
“Any information we can have that kind of paints that picture of us responding to a scene, just gives us a head start once we get there. We can do our jobs quicker, safer, and better.”
The software also provides mapping to give them the closest route to fires and access to locations of nearby fire hydrants.
“It’s information that is useful when time is of the essence or if there's not a person that's not readily available to speak with during an incident, ”Davis adds.
To access RFD’s Community Connect landing page, click here.