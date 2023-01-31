Rochester Fire Department is sued for age discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A former administrator of the Rochester Fire Department is suing the city for age discrimination.
Curtis Pronk says he was pressured into retiring early in August 2021 after turning 60. Pronk filed a federal lawsuit in December 2022 which claims he was subjected to a hostile work environment, unfair criticisms and mischaracterizations of his performance, and place at risk of imminent demotion and reduction in pay unless he retired.
In his lawsuit, Pronk says he received good performance reviews as the Fire Department’s Administrative Services Manager in 2015, 2017, and 2019, but began to receive “age-based animosity” from Deputy Fire Chief Vance Swisher in December 2020. Pronk says he began to be criticized with “vague and unverified generalizations” which were not applied to younger members of the Fire Department.
Pronk says he was told in July 2021 that his job duties would be changed and his pay reduced without any warnings or expressed concerns about his job performance. Pronk says younger employees in other departments were not treated in the same way.
The lawsuit also claims Fire Chief Eric Kerska singled out Pronk for “ridicule and humiliation while not making insulting and offensive comments to younger employees and staff.” Pronk claimed Kerska repeatedly referred to Pronk as “Richard” as an insulting substitute for “Dick,” which is a slang term for a penis.
Pronk is asking for damages in excess of $75,000.