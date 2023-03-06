Rochester Fire Department hosts job fairs at area high schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is hosting several job fairs this month at area high schools to boost its recruitment efforts.
These job fairs will highlight what careers in firefighting could offer students that are considering careers in the profession.
During their time at the fairs, they will also be able to learn about opportunities they can utilize in school to get a head-start in firefighting education before they even graduate high school.
This comes about as RFD continues to see a decline in entrance exam applicants amid an ongoing need for more first responders industry-wide.
Students attending these job fairs that are looking to explore careers in firefighting will be provided with information about what the career is like.
Some of this would include how to take advantage of RFD's Firefighter Program - a curriculum that awards college credits to high school students preparing for a career in fire service.
Capt. Caleb Feine feels this helps students develop real-world skills and become well-equipped for formal certification once they have received their diploma.
"We have 48 slots available every single year, and we put them through the basic firefighter courses - which is Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, and Hazardous Materials," Capt. Feine said. "So, just with that class alone where they're earning nine college credits while they're still in high school, they're able to work toward certification."
To learn more about the program and upcoming recruiting events, visit the official Rochester Fire Department website.