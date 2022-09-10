Rochester Fire Department hosts first women's expo, introducing more women to the profession

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday the Rochester Fire Department provided an opportunity for girls and women to explore and learn more about the firefighting profession today.
Things started off with the physical agility test firefighters have to take once they are hired.
From forcibly opening a door -to spraying water out of a hose line - participants had a full day of activities ahead of them.
“It's fun,” says participant Brynn Sathre. “I like a lot of hands on activities and this definitely seems like something hands-on.”
Assistant Chief Holly Mulholland says the department is looking for a much more diverse team.
“If they didn't think that they could do it, they can do it. And that doesn't mean you have to look a certain way or have to be able to do things the exact same way as somebody else. To understand that diversity is where our strength is,” she says.
“I think it's not a career that a lot of young women think about and so just trying to get them exposed to it younger to consider as a career because it is an amazing profession,” she adds.
The fire department is hoping to open more doors to the career that allows them to give back and serve.
“What we're looking for is really the first group of people to serve our community the best we can, and really we need females to do that,” says Deputy Fire Chief Vance Swisher.
“There's a stigma with the fire service that if you're smaller statured or if you're a female, maybe you can't do the job, and really that's so far from the truth. Our strength is really in the teams that we develop,” he adds.
Out of the 110 total personnel across all divisions, 98 on the suppression division, there are currently only three females in the Rochester Fire Department.
If you are interested in becoming a firefighter you can reach out to the Rochester Fire Department's recruitment team.