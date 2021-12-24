Rochester Fire Department honors lives lost decades ago with Christmas Eve memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is remembering two brave firefighters who died on Christmas Eve decades ago.
The ceremony was held at the Silver Lake firefighter memorial Friday morning.
On Christmas Eve in 1953, firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien died while trying to save the life of 9-year-old John Paul Stephenson from the icy lake. Stephenson also died.
Spencer Klemm with RFD says it's important to keep their memory alive.
“Unfortunately the young boy didn't make it either, but it was the ultimate sacrifice, and we want to make sure that's remembered year after year so no one ever forgets these two gentlemen,” says Klemm.
He says this annual memorial reaffirms what they are trying to achieve as a department.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice, which we can learn from and grow, and change our tactics to make sure we're safe, and everybody else is safe,” he emphasizes.
The Rochester Fire Department holds the ceremony every year to remember the sacrifice of two brave firefighters and to remind the public of the dangers of thin ice.