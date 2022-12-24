Rochester Fire Department honors lives lost decades ago with annual Christmas Eve memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday morning, members of the Rochester Fire Department came together to remember the lives of two Rochester firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve in 1953.
The fateful holiday started quietly for Rochester firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O'Brien, who were the first to arrive to rescue 9-year-old John Paul Stephenson, who fell through the ice.
Rochester Fire Captain Caleb Feine says something often said in the fire service is 'we never forget.'
“It's not just a saying it's not some fun phrase we use, we truly never forget those that have gone before us. So today is a part of that and it's us never forgetting the sacrifice that was made,” says Feine.
Every year following the tragedy, the fire department has held a ceremony on Christmas Eve to remember the three lives lost.
“Thankfully, we have much better training and equipment than we did in days past, we learned from that, so hopefully every year get better at protecting people and better at protecting ourselves,” says Fire Chief Eric Kerska.
Kerska says it tells an incredible story of courage because it describes what the fire service is all about.
“Every year we get citizens show up, family members, Jerry O'Brien, the son of Stan who died here, was out this year. It's just a meaningful story because those guys never quit they never gave up.”
Every year at least one of the fallen firefighter's family members come to the ceremony.
Chief Kerska says they recently got in touch with the boy's family and hopes they too will join the community in remembering them.
“Every year we do this regardless of the weather and every year citizens come out. They're happy that we remember them and it's a good lesson for the fire department to keep their memories alive and we're proud of what they did,” says Kerska.
RFD holds the ceremony every year in hopes the community will recognize the sacrifices of first responders, but also remind them to use caution on and around ice this time of year.