Rochester Fire Department faces challenges while responding to fires during bitter cold

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The bitter cold The Med City has been seeing is creating challenges for firefighters.
Captain Brett Knapp with the Rochester Fire Department explains that when responding to fires in single digit temperatures, the department faces challenges like gear and water freezing up.
The colder weather can make it longer to put out fires. This happened early yesterday morning when RFD responded to a mobile home fire at Oak Terrace Rstates.
"We had alot of hose lines we had to make sure weren't freezing up," explains Knapp. "We had to make sure our pump when it wasn't doing any work at the time wasn't freezing up so those were our two biggest challenges that night on top of just keeping the firefighters warm when they are coming out and taking off some of their gear to rehabilitate before they go in for their other assignment."
The fire at the Oak Terrace Estates took three hours to extinguish.