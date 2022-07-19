Rochester Fire Department brushing up on EMS skills for rare situations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fire crews are taking part in a training that allows them to practice EMS (emergency medical service) skills in situations they don't often see - like bus crashes, active shooters or bomb threats.
The training covers mass casualty incident situations like a house party with gun fire involved where there are multiple victims.
“The thing we're really trying to focus on here today is triaging these patients and getting them treatment right away for as many people as we can in ways that's going to save lives,” says Capt. Brett Knapp.
Firefighters will move from patient to patient o triage the patients in field - assessing viability, types of injury, and what measures they can take to keep victims alive.
Captain Knapp says they typically work with area agencies in these situations, but it's vital to know their part.
“Our part of it as EMS providers in town is to be prepared to move quickly with purpose, safely in away that can help the most people that are dealing with injuries that if they are not life threatening already - can potentially become life threatening very quickly,” he explains.
Every few years RFD will do a larger scale exercise with other law enforcement agencies. RFD does mass casualty trainings at least once a year. The training will continue through Thursday.