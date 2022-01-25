 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Fire Department asks community to clear snow around fire hydrants

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rochester Fire Department is asking the community to clear snow around fire hydrants.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As people continue to clear snow around their walkways, the Rochester Fire Department is asking the community to do the same around fire hydrants.

According to Captain Brett Knapp, each hydrant should have three feet cleared around it.  This helps firefighters so when they respond to an emergency, they can access the hydrant as quickly as possible.

Knapp also says the city does not have an ordinance requiring homeowners to clear around fire hydrants but keeping them clear makes their job easier.

