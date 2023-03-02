 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester felon to stand trial for gun possession

  • 0
Charles Lewis

Charles Lewis

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is set to stand trial for illegal gun possession.

Charles Randy Payton Lewis, 29, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The Rochester Police Department says Lewis was pulled over in the 1700 block of North Broadway.  An officer say he noticed a lump in Lewis’ front pocket that resembled a pistol magazine.  Lewis was then searched and police say he had a black pistol in his front pocket.

Court documents state Lewis was convicted of armed robbery in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in Wisconsin in 2014.

He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.

Tags

Recommended for you