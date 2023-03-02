Rochester felon to stand trial for gun possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is set to stand trial for illegal gun possession.
Charles Randy Payton Lewis, 29, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
The Rochester Police Department says Lewis was pulled over in the 1700 block of North Broadway. An officer say he noticed a lump in Lewis’ front pocket that resembled a pistol magazine. Lewis was then searched and police say he had a black pistol in his front pocket.
Court documents state Lewis was convicted of armed robbery in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in Wisconsin in 2014.
He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.