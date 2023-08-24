Rochester felon sent back to prison for having a firearm

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Being caught with a gun in Rochester is sending a convicted felon back to prison.
Charles Randy Payton Lewis, 30 of Rochester, has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 287 days already served, after being found guilty by a judge of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Lewis was driving on September 28, 2022, when he was pulled over by Rochester police in the 1700 block of North Broadway. Court documents say an officer noticed a lump in Lewis’ front pocket that resembled a pistol magazine. Lewis was then searched and police say he had a black pistol in his front pocket.
Lewis is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a conviction for armed robbery in Wisconsin.