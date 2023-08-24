 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rochester felon sent back to prison for having a firearm

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Being caught with a gun in Rochester is sending a convicted felon back to prison.

Charles Randy Payton Lewis, 30 of Rochester, has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 287 days already served, after being found guilty by a judge of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Lewis was driving on September 28, 2022, when he was pulled over by Rochester police in the 1700 block of North Broadway.  Court documents say an officer noticed a lump in Lewis’ front pocket that resembled a pistol magazine.  Lewis was then searched and police say he had a black pistol in his front pocket.

Lewis is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a conviction for armed robbery in Wisconsin.

