Rochester father going to prison for driving drunk with his 5-year-old daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Driving drunk with his five-year-old daughter is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Wyatt Owen Luke Jackson, 38, was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars, with credit for 100 days already served. He must also spend five years on conditional release after getting out of prison.
Jackson was arrested on March 27, 2021, after Rochester police were called about a driver passed out at a traffic light at the intersection of 12th Street SE and Marion Road. An officer arrived at the scene and said the vehicle in question slowly moved through the intersection, crossed over multiple lanes of traffic, and went over the curb before finally stopping.
Court documents state Jackson, the driver of the vehicle, was found to have a blood alcohol content of .11, more than the legal limit, and his five-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his vehicle.
Rochester police say they also found a full bottle of vodka and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine.
Jackson was charged with multiple felonies but pleaded guilty to just one, a felony count of DWI, in January. Court documents state Jackson had previous convictions for impaired driving in 2016 and 2019.