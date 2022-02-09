Rochester family-owned business aims to provide reliable transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In celebration of Black History Month, we're showcasing a black-owned business in Rochester that has taken off during the pandemic.
Whitehorn Reliable Shuttle Services located on South Broadway, is a family owned business that aims to fill the gap where there isn't affordable transportation available.
William ‘Bud’ Whitehorn and his wife Stephanie started their business in 2019 when they found there is a lack of reliable transportation.
“We do actually want to help the members of our community and be a help to them getting to and from work and not to become a hindrance to their forward progression in life,” says Stephanie.
Operated completely by family, their mission is to help people get from point A to point B.
She adds, “For us it's a good thing when people can say 'Hey we don't need your service anymore because we've got our own car now, we've got our driver’s license back, we've been able to take care of our parole, our probation,' so actually it's really a blessing to us to have people move on from our service and be successful.”
She says they are in the process of expanding their fleet and staff.
Whitehorn Reliable Shuttle Services operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week, traveling to and from Rochester and surrounding towns including Stewartville, Pine Island, Zumbrota, and Chatfield.
They also work with other organizations in the community to coordinate rides - including Families First Rochester, Channel One Regional Food Bank, and UMR. To schedule a ride you can call (507) 722-1395 or email whitehornrss@gmail.com.