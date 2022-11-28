Rochester explains how roads will be cleared of snow and ice this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is spelling out how it’s going to handle snow and ice covered streets this winter.
The Public Works Department says its snow plows have to clear over 458 miles of roads, 10.5 miles of alleys, 650 cul-de-sacs, as well as 40 miles of sidewalks and bike paths within Rochester’s city limits. Snow removal will be done according to the following prioritization:
· Priority 1 - Arterial and collector roads: High-traffic main roadways with a high traffic volume and higher probability of accidents. These are also critical to provide access for emergency services.
· Priority 2 - Local roads, transit routes, schools and hills: Main residential through-streets which lead to arterial and collector roads. This also includes city transit routes, steep hills and areas around schools.
· Priority 3 - Cul-de-sac streets, alleys and dead ends: These streets have the lowest traffic volume.
The Rochester Public Works Department says snowfalls of less than two inches can take eight hours to clear, while snow falls of more than four inches can take 12 hours to clear. Snow removal from the Central Business District is necessary after individual snowfalls in excess of 3" or after multiple smaller snowfalls. This work is done once all other streets have been cleared to their full width and typically takes 2-4 days to complete, depending on accumulation.
In order to not over-apply deicing chemicals, city plow trucks that are used for snow and ice fighting are outfitted with calibrated computers that control the amount of materials placed on each roadway during the various types of winter events. Rochester’s standard practice is to use deicing chemicals on main roads, transit/school routes, steep hills, curves, and in the central business district. Deicing products are used sparingly on all other low volume streets, typically only at intersections.
The Public Works Department says salt or salt brine is used when pavement temperatures are above 15 degrees. Below that, crews will revert to using a mix of sand and salt to treat roadways.
City residents are asked to help with snow removal efforts by doing the following things:
- Abide by the seasonal parking requirements.
- Drive cautiously and adjust to conditions.
- Place garbage and recycling containers in your driveway or on the boulevard on pick up days.
- Direct snow from your driveway and the sidewalk towards your yard, rather than the boulevard or street.
- Refrain from pushing or blowing snow into or across City Right of Way.