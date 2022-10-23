Rochester enjoys the weather at Quarry Hill on a 70 degree day in October

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday was an unseasonably warm day to get outside as temperatures reached into the 70s in the Med City.
The wind didn’t stop plenty of people from taking advantage of the sunshine at Quarry Hill Sunday afternoon.
Many out enjoying the trails, walking their dogs, and enjoying their favorite parts of fall in Minnesota.
“The leaves. The colors - which we didn't really get this year - but Minnesota has such great nature to walk out in and so much greenery and obviously, fall colors,” says Steve, Melissa and Aleria from Stewartville.
“We'll take it since we had below freezing nights already - and I'm not ready for that - we're gonna try to get out as much as we can this week,” Melissa adds.
Rooney and Adam Sternke say, “You have to get a jacket on you're gonna get cold..." "No I’m not." "And you said I don't need a jacket and here we are. You said I'm gonna leave the jacket in the car 'cause it's so nice out… and I’ll probably have to take this off ‘cause it's so nice - but we're loving it. Taking advantage of it as much as we can before the impending winter eventually comes.”
“That cold snap came and we're like alright well fall is here in a heartbeat. It was nice, and then all of a sudden it was cold. So we’re getting hunkered down, getting the cushions out on our patio…we were enjoying it this morning,” Adam adds.