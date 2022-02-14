Rochester elementary students share what Valentine's Day means to them

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From candy, flowers, gifts or even just spending time with the ones you love there are many ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Students at Rochester Public Schools got into the holiday spirit on Monday with many showing up to class with bags full of goodies and cards.
At Elton Hills Elementary Damian is in 4th grade and he began his day by handing out Valentine's Day cards to teachers and staff.
He said what makes the day so fun is, "To see everybody smile at the fact they get something special."
Other students were ready to hand out treats from suckers to skittles and gummies while 5-year-old Luna says she and her sister, Stella, celebrated early by baking!
Luna said one of her favorite part of the holiday is, "Making cookies and eating it!"
Elementary students also shared what Valentine's Day, and love, means to them.
First grader Lucy said, "Love is, you like someone - you give them a present!"
While 4th grader Ada said, "I think love is where people show that they care."
Damien said he believes love is," Where you like someone a whole lot and you might even live with them!"
Students also shared who their Valentine is this year.
Ada added, "Probably my dog!" While Lucy said, "It's my daddy and I love him."
Kiddos tell KIMT News 3 they're looking forward to classroom parties where they'll be able to pass out sweet treats and share cards with friends.