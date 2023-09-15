 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower
Counties. In Wisconsin, Taylor, Clark and Buffalo Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Rochester Education Association asks district for pay increases

  • Updated
  • 0

The group is hoping RPS will cover more of its teachers' insurance.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Education Association recently asked the district to cover more of its teachers' insurance, to pay them more, and to give elementary educators smaller class sizes to manage. The union is asking for a 15% pay increase for the first year and a 7.5% pay increase for the second year. The main goal of this increased pay request is to help teachers keep up with the rising costs of everyday items and utilities. Additionally, the union says that the amount that the district covers for insurance is relatively low by industry standards, and the premiums the teachers have to pay increased at the start of this year. According to the Vince Wagner, the union's president, the smaller class sizes would allow elementary educators to spend more one-on-one time with individual students.

“Teachers have really struggled because their salary isn’t keeping up with inflation. It’s very difficult to do the best possible for students when you’re worried about having to go to your second job," Wagner said.

RPS is currently in the process of analyzing these requests. The union will meet with the district's administration on September 28th. It's scheduled to take place at the Edison Administration Building from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wagner said that anyone who is interested should attend.

