Rochester duo plead not guilty to getting caught with 200 grams of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Not guilty pleas have been entered by two people allegedly caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs, first-degree possession of drugs, and first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime. Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.
They were arrested in May after several weeks of investigation by law enforcement. Members of the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol coordinated a traffic stop and say they found 209 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in Aguilera and Garza’s vehicle.
No trial date has been set.
Garza has already been sentenced in a separate drug case. She received 10 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sale of drugs. That was for a December 2020 arrest where Garza was caught with 25.85 grams of meth in her undergarments.