Rochester duo plead guilty after getting caught with lots of psychedelic mushrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people accused of running an extensive psychedelic mushroom grow operation in southern Olmsted County are pleading guilty.
Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree drug possession and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. They were arrested on September 2, 2021, after law enforcement said it found 2,423 grams (5.34 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms, two shotguns, and $400 in cash at an apartment in the 200 block of Mill Creek Road NW in Chatfield.
Court documents state the east bedroom of the apartment held 13 totes of mushrooms in different stages of growth. Some were found in a closet with a space heart running above it along with a drying station. Mushrooms were also found in the pantry, fridge, and hall closet.
The street value of the mushrooms is estimated between 12,000 and $15,000.
Dahl and Felker are now set to be sentenced on August 30.