Rochester driver taken to hospital for possible overdose, then arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of a driver possibly in distress led to a drug arrest in Rochester.
On Saturday around 9:48 pm, Rochester police say they got a report of a slumped over driver near 19th Street NW and W Circle Drive. An officer found a car stopped in the roadway and says as he approached, he saw a large number of blue pills in the driver’s lap the officer recognized as Percocet or oxy pills.
The officer says he eventually got the driver, Aden Aden, 31 of Rochester, to wake up and asked him to put the car in park and put the pills in the passenger seat. Police say Aden then swallowed a bunch of the pills and had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital for a possible overdose.
He was discharged from the hospital about four hours later and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of fifth-degree drug possession and well as second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct.
Rochester police say 50 pills were found in Aden’s vehicle.