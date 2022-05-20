Rochester driver injured in Blue Earth County collision

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says it happened around 3:46 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 60 in Blue Earth County. Katee Irene Clough, 20 of Rochester, was driving west and James Lee Soulek, 75 of Le Center, was driving south when they crashed.
Clough suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. Soulek and a passenger in his vehicle were not harmed.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department, Eagle Lake Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.