Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County.
It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police, and Kellogg Fire assisted at the scene.