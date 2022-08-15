Rochester Downtown Alliance offering new mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new mural grant program is giving downtown businesses the opportunity up to $5,000 in matching funds and raise the energy of downtown Rochester.
It comes from the Mural Grant Program and utilizes funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This provides emergency grants, lending and investments to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
According to Katie Adelman, the director of content and communications for Downtown Rochester the murals are critical because it's a great way to connect artists and businesses to increase the cultural structure and vibrancy of downtown.
"It's really a joy. One of the reasons why I started in RDA was to help businesses because I came from a background of small town chamber work and just being able to have an impact on businesses and I think this is one of them. To be able to install a mirror that will be a focal point and then for people to also be able to walk past a building and say oh I've never seen that let me stop in, hopefully will gain some economic impact with these businesses," says Adelman.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance will also coordinate a public event around the mural installation. A date has yet to be announced. Anyone looking to be part of the mural grant program can click here.