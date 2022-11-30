Rochester Downtown Alliance, DMC offer thousands for event start-ups

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is partnering with Destination Medical Center to bring $25,000 in grant funding to businesses and organizations seeking to start new events downtown.
Applicants are able to earn up to $3,000 for a first-time event, meaning an event that has not been planned and executed before.
"It is a call to start-up event grant, the emphasis is on first-event planners, but in some cases we will allow repeat events to come back and apply again," said Holly Masek, executive director of Rochester Downtown Alliance.
The hope is for these grants to offer more organizers a chance to bring new excitement to downtown Rochester.
"The night market received a grant twice, for example. But the second year, you do need to prove that you have matching funding from other sources. The first year you can have the full $3,000 to support your event without matching funds."
The deadline to apply is December 5, so there's still time to apply if you have an event that you would like to host in Rochester.
To learn more, click here.