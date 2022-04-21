Rochester Downtown Alliance announces Fresh Air Fitness dates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for ways to be active this summer the Rochester Downtown Alliance has you covered with the Fresh Air Fitness Series.
It's taking place starting on May 3rd and will run until June 30th.
The events are being hosted with support from Winona State University, Rochester's Campus Activity Board and 125 Live.
The RDA says the free outdoor fitness classes are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-6pm in Central Park.
Executive Director Holly Masek says this year attendees can expect a wide range of classes to choose from.
She said, "We'll have Zumba, Pilates, we'll also have yoga and some nights we'll have senior fitness classes which we feel really excited about because we have two senior housing facilities in close proximity and we want them to feel really welcome in those classes as well."
Masek also says the series is a great way for the community to celebrate healthy living together.
She added, "It's so important to be able to gather in some of our public spaces that people haven't seen in awhile; to be together outside. We know some people still have some apprehension about COVID-19. It's a really healthy thing to do as well. A nice community event that's not necessarily based around food or beverages or having to make any purchases. It's all free and welcoming to all."
On Saturdays Zumba classes will be hosted at Peace Plaza from 10-11am.
You can find more information and how to register by clicking here.