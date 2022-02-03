 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa
Tonight...

.Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with
wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills of as low as 25
below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by
around 7 AM Friday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester dogs get outside during the arctic air

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The arctic air isn't stopping some furry friends from getting in their reps.

On a day with single digit temperatures, dogs Griffin and Myla are doing some socializing. The dogs met for the first time at the River Road Dog Park. Griffin's owner tells KIMT News 3 the park plays an important roll in his health.

"I don't have a fenced in yard so we come over here and it's so nice," explains his owner Sara Sandleback. "This park is where he can run, play, chase, and burn off some of his energy. Its worth the cold to bring him out here to have some fun and burn off the energy."

Just like Griffin, Myla also needed to get some exercise.

"Myla has alot of energy to burn so that's why we come out. We don't always come to a dog park but when she does come she enjoys," Myla's mom Melony Orr tells KIMT News 3.

According to their dog owners Myla and Griffin have gotten their reps in on days colder than today.

"I think a couple of Sunday's ago my car said  it was minus one out here so that's the coldest," says Sandleback. 

Orr doesn't recall the coldest day she's taken Myla outside but remembers the temperatures being colder than they are today.

Anyone bringing their dogs to the park needs to leash them when they arrive and leave.

