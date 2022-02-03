Rochester dogs get outside during the arctic air

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The arctic air isn't stopping some furry friends from getting in their reps.
On a day with single digit temperatures, dogs Griffin and Myla are doing some socializing. The dogs met for the first time at the River Road Dog Park. Griffin's owner tells KIMT News 3 the park plays an important roll in his health.
"I don't have a fenced in yard so we come over here and it's so nice," explains his owner Sara Sandleback. "This park is where he can run, play, chase, and burn off some of his energy. Its worth the cold to bring him out here to have some fun and burn off the energy."
Just like Griffin, Myla also needed to get some exercise.
"Myla has alot of energy to burn so that's why we come out. We don't always come to a dog park but when she does come she enjoys," Myla's mom Melony Orr tells KIMT News 3.
According to their dog owners Myla and Griffin have gotten their reps in on days colder than today.
"I think a couple of Sunday's ago my car said it was minus one out here so that's the coldest," says Sandleback.
Orr doesn't recall the coldest day she's taken Myla outside but remembers the temperatures being colder than they are today.
Anyone bringing their dogs to the park needs to leash them when they arrive and leave.