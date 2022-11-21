Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip.
The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
“I am honored to follow my dad’s legacy of guiding Kwik Trip. We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations, and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright,” says Dr. Zietlow.
Scott’s father, Donald P. Zietlow, will be retiring at the end of 2022 after 22 years as Kwik Trip’s president and CEO. As part of the new leadership team, Tom Reinhart has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Jeff Wrobel will continue his role as Chief Financial Officer.
Kwik Trip now operates more than 800 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.