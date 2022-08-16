Rochester doctor pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to trying to assist foreign terrorists.
Muhammad Masood, 30, is a licensed doctor in Pakistan and was employed in early 2020 as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January 2020 and March 2020 that Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Court documents state Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
Law enforcement says Masood purchased a plane ticket from Chicago, Illinois to Amman, Jordan, on February 21, 2020, and from there planned to travel to Syria. On March 16, 2020, investigators say Masood’s travel plans had to change when Jorden closed its borders to incoming travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He allegedly planned to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.
Masood left Rochester on March 19, 2020, and went to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at MSP, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Masood was set to stand trial in federal court in December but has now pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. No sentencing date has been set.