Rochester Detour gym is staying busy as people are getting into shape for the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's that time of year when gyms and health clubs around the area are getting more crowded.
Employees at those businesses are ready to welcome all the people with a new year's resolution to get in better shape in 2023.
Detour Athletics in Rochester is already seeing it become a bit busier and they're expecting to see even more new members in the new year.
“It's just an opportunity to start fresh, feel a part of the community, get to know everyone, support everyone inside the gym and outside as well. It's just a supportive community,” says head coach Jamie Sternke.
The gym is among the places in Rochester offering month to month memberships and classes throughout the day.
There is also a beginner program that will help new people learn movements and gain confidence to join the regular classes.
Member Andy Acosta suggests for anyone looking to start a new healthy habit in the new year, to give CrossFit a try.
“Something about group fitness where you're all working together to achieve that one goal to finish that workout and the community that goes into that is just unlike working out by yourself,” he says.
Detour is located off Highway 52 on the south side of the Slumberland Furniture building.