Rochester declares September 9th through 18th Welcoming Week for new and old residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the city of Rochester's second annual celebration of Welcoming Week, an initiative through ‘Welcoming America’ where cities across the states bring neighbors together - elevating the voices of different cultures and those who are new to the community.
The Olmsted County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring September 9th through 18th as Welcoming Week.
Throughout the week there will be various events throughout the Med City.
This year, the Med City is able to do more collaborative events, from dance groups, to sharing a meal together.
It's an opportunity for new residents to engage with other residents.
“The community is only as strong as all the people that live in it and only as strong as how well connected we are with each other. And so we want our new residents and new community members to feel seen, heard, and most of all celebrated,” says Chao Mwatela, City of Rochester Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director.
“It’s really important not just for that one day, but for the entire week that spans welcome week. And that's not to say we don't extend the same welcome throughout the year, but this is an opportunity to really celebrate that,” she adds.
Next Friday Olmsted County is hosting a citizenship day celebration at the government center from 4 to 6 p-m, recognizing those who have recently become naturalized citizens.
That will be followed by the "Rochester Welcomes You" event next Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. park from 10 am to 2 pm.