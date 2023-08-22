Rochester customers seek sweet, cold relief during excessive heat warning

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Samer Bedir, one of the managers of the Italian ice shop Fuzzy's Italian Ice, said that the shop was really busy on this hot summer day. The shop's most popular item today was its Italian ice. Customers have been savoring the lemon and piña colada Italian ice flavors. Surprisingly enough, many of the customers who came into the shop decided not to sit in the air-conditioned shop but to sit outside in the scorching heat. Bedir thinks that people wanted to enjoy the warm weather so badly that they didn't mind taking the heat. He said that he loves hot summer days like today.
“The winter’s coming right around the corner with all the snow and the plowing and all the roads closed, and then this gives us-the hot summer day gives us a chance to share all the ice cream that we worked hard on making and all the Italian ice and sharing a little bit of joy with people," Bedir said.
Butter pecan and cotton candy were the shop's most popular custard flavors today. Fuzzy's Italian Ice is located on First Avenue Southwest. This is its first summer in business.