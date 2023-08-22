 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rochester customers seek sweet, cold relief during excessive heat warning

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester customers seek sweet, cold relief during excessive heat warning

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Samer Bedir, one of the managers of the Italian ice shop Fuzzy's Italian Ice, said that the shop was really busy on this hot summer day. The shop's most popular item today was its Italian ice. Customers have been savoring the lemon and piña colada Italian ice flavors. Surprisingly enough, many of the customers who came into the shop decided not to sit in the air-conditioned shop but to sit outside in the scorching heat. Bedir thinks that people wanted to enjoy the warm weather so badly that they didn't mind taking the heat. He said that he loves hot summer days like today.

“The winter’s coming right around the corner with all the snow and the plowing and all the roads closed, and then this gives us-the hot summer day gives us a chance to share all the ice cream that we worked hard on making and all the Italian ice and sharing a little bit of joy with people," Bedir said.

Butter pecan and cotton candy were the shop's most popular custard flavors today. Fuzzy's Italian Ice is located on First Avenue Southwest. This is its first summer in business.

