Rochester credit union creates its own charitable foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – First Alliance Credit Union has created its own non-profit foundation.
First Alliance says the foundation will accept donations from the community and use that money to support other non-profit organizations in the greater Rochester area that are “doing incredible work to improve the lives of financially stressed families and individuals in the community.”
“Coretta Scott King once said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’” says LeAnne Trom, First Alliance Credit Union Foundation president. “We created First Alliance Credit Union Foundation because we want to contribute to building a compassionate community.”
First Alliance Credit Union Foundation is accepting donations and requests for funding on their website: firstalliancecu.com/foundation.
“Financial stability is the cornerstone of a healthy community,” says Trom. “It improves people’s mental and physical well-being and allows them to contribute to our local economy. The more people that are financially stable in our community, the better the community will be.”