Rochester crash on Highway 14 injures three

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The State Patrol says three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Rochester.
It happened around 2:10 pm near the interchange of Highway 14 and Highway 52. The State Patrol says the westbound pickup truck driven by Neal Leroy Krieppmer. 66 of Rochester, and the eastbound car driven by Daniel Ray Wiese, 68 of Le Claire, Iowa, collided in the eastbound lanes.
Krieppmer, Wiese, and a passenger in Wiese’s vehicle, Cynthia Rae Edwards, 67 of Indianola, Iowa, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says only Edwards was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
Rochester police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.