Rochester couple donates $130,000 to RCTC Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $130,000 donation to the Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) will fund scholarships and aid academic programs over the next three years.
The money is coming from an anonymous Rochester couple and includes $90,000 to create the Mildred Montag Scholarship fund. Montag championed the Associate Degree Nursing Program to alleviate a critical shortage of nursing following WWII, creating a program that could be taught in 2-year colleges and transforming nursing education.
The RCTC Foundation says the Mildred Montag scholarship fund will offer 10 $2,500 scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in the Practical Nursing (LPN), LPN Mobility, and Associate Degree (RN) Nursing programs for 2023-2024 academic year. This scholarship will be renewable for a second year for students who continue to meet the eligibility requirements.
The anonymous benefactors have made additional gifts to the College, including $25,000 to create a matching gifts fund for nursing scholarships, $10,000 to create the Miranda Fund to benefit theatre programs at RCTC, and $5,000 to support the RCTC HIVE Supply.
The RCTC Foundation says this gift is specifically intended to help make a college education more accessible and affordable for high-need students, especially those who have traditionally faced barriers to receiving an education such as immigrants, refugees, and single parents. The Mildred Montag Scholarship Fund will offer scholarships in the 2023-2024, 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 academic years.