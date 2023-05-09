Rochester couple accused of stealing $120,000 from stroke victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One not guilty plea is entered in the case of more than $120,000 allegedly embezzled from an Olmsted County stroke victim.
Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35 of Rochester, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 34 of Rochester, were both charged in December 2022 with two counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Investigators say in February 2019, Siverling-Keigher obtained power of attorney over an 81-year-old man who suffered a fourth stroke and had to be placed in a memory care facility. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified in January 2022 that Siverling-Keigher and Corey Keigher were cashing checks and making ATM withdrawals on the stroke victim’s account and may have been using the money for their own benefit.
According to court documents, Colleen and Corey claimed they withdrew the money to pay for various services they performed for the victim, like having his house cleaned and rented out. Investigators say the two then admitted to taking some money for themselves but claimed they were paying it back.
Sheriff’s deputies say Colleen and Corey wrote themselves checks on the victim’s account totaling $125,025.25 between January 2021 and December 2021.
Siverling-Keigher has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning November 6. Corey Keigher has not yet entered a plea.