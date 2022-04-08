Rochester councilwoman stops by 125 Live for Community Talks

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester councilwoman Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick stopped by 125 live today to speak to community members.
125 live holds regular meetings with lawmakers and community leaders in a forum called Community Talks. It gives the public a chance to speak their minds on important local issues.
Earlier today, councilwoman Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick stopped by to speak to members about issues around Rochester. Around 20 people came out to hear her speak including some new residents.
She tells me events like this are important to her so she can be a good advocate for her constituents and tackle the issues that matter. Some community members including Walt Rothwell were looking forward to hearing her speak and tell KIMT News 3 some of the issues they're curious about.
"The state of the redistricting project that's underway both in the city and the county. It's a crucial factor in the very important elections we're going to have this year. Three different elections."
Community Talks returns on Friday April 22 with Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Beyer. Anyone interested in taking part in future meetings can head here.