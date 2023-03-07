 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester Councilmember Molly Dennis says communication restrictions will affect her job following formal censure

  • Updated
  • 0

Dennis was given a formal censure at Monday night's city council meeting.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Ward 6 Councilmember Molly Dennis was given a formal censure at Monday night's city council meeting unexpectedly.

On Tuesday, Dennis talked with KIMT about how the move has left her upset at her colleagues.

Dennis said she was blindsided by the introduction of the formal censure at Monday's meeting. 

"I was very blindsided by this. A resident actually reached out and used the word ambushed and I think that is a very appropriate term. When council, when your colleagues do not come to you with this concern and just in a public setting, just bring this criticism up, I think that is a huge issue," Dennis said.

The formal censure accused Dennis of verbal attacks and physical intimidation towards city staff and elected officials.

The document referenced only one specific instance, which was a city meeting on Feb. 27.

Dennis said the accusations are baseless and that she was fighting to make the meeting available via livestream because she wanted it to be accessible to people who could not make it.

The censure means Dennis will have to limit her contact with city staff and conduct all meetings with staff in a virtual format.

Dennis said that requirement alone could hurt her ability to govern. 

"Most of my days are out in the public. I go to events. I go to residents home to look at their trees and issues they are having. Staff come and join me with that. City staff come and look at a boulevard tree or go look at a crosswalk issue, go look at a pothole with me, go look at how we are going to calm traffic in community groups. This censure limits all of that," Dennis said.

