Rochester Councilmember Molly Dennis says communication restrictions will affect her job following formal censure

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Ward 6 Councilmember Molly Dennis was given a formal censure at Monday night's city council meeting unexpectedly.
On Tuesday, Dennis talked with KIMT about how the move has left her upset at her colleagues.
Dennis said she was blindsided by the introduction of the formal censure at Monday's meeting.
"I was very blindsided by this. A resident actually reached out and used the word ambushed and I think that is a very appropriate term. When council, when your colleagues do not come to you with this concern and just in a public setting, just bring this criticism up, I think that is a huge issue," Dennis said.
The formal censure accused Dennis of verbal attacks and physical intimidation towards city staff and elected officials.
The document referenced only one specific instance, which was a city meeting on Feb. 27.
Dennis said the accusations are baseless and that she was fighting to make the meeting available via livestream because she wanted it to be accessible to people who could not make it.
The censure means Dennis will have to limit her contact with city staff and conduct all meetings with staff in a virtual format.
Dennis said that requirement alone could hurt her ability to govern.
"Most of my days are out in the public. I go to events. I go to residents home to look at their trees and issues they are having. Staff come and join me with that. City staff come and look at a boulevard tree or go look at a crosswalk issue, go look at a pothole with me, go look at how we are going to calm traffic in community groups. This censure limits all of that," Dennis said.