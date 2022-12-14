Rochester company honored as one of Minnesota's leading exporters

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester company is among those honored Wednesday with the Governor’s International Trade Awards or International Investment Awards for their leadership and excellence in global trade and investment.
Seer Medical LLC, an Australia-based company, established its first U.S. office in Rochester this year, with the potential to hire up to 20 new positions locally and nationally in the next year. The company says it is reimagining how and where people undergo long-term brain and heart monitoring for epilepsy to make diagnosing and forecasting seizure episodes faster and more accurate.
“Whether they are putting Minnesota-made products or services into the global marketplace or investing in good-paying jobs around our state, this year’s honorees make an exceptional economic impact on Minnesota,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Minnesota's economy is growing and strong, and that’s a credit to companies like these.”
Also receiving awards are Bonanza Bean in Morris, US Trade Logistics in Saint Paul, and Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, a subsidiary of a Japanese company located in Grand Rapids.
“In Minnesota, we make and grow the products the world wants and needs, and companies from around the world choose our state as a place to grow their market share,” says Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “This activity has an extraordinary impact on Minnesota’s economy and workforce, and we’re pleased to honor these businesses.”
Exports of agricultural, manufactured, and mining goods from Minnesota rose to an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Minnesota exports increased $1.6 billion between the third quarters of 2021 and 2022.