Rochester company develops COVID-19 vaccine pill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An oral COVID-19 vaccine is showing positive results according to a Rochester-based company.
Vyriad, a biotechnology company, says its findings show the oral meds boosted level of neutralizing antibodies against COVID.
According to Vyriad the medication has been show to be safe and not caused significant adverse effects in those who've already received at least one shot. The study was conducted on previously vaccinated monkeys.
Chief technical officer Kah-Whye Peng say an oral medication is more likely to be accepted by those who aren't a fan of shots which makes it more convenient while still boosting immunity.
Peng explained, "People might not be so keen on getting an injection, a shot in the arm, because of a genuine fear of needles. Also, it would be less expensive because it cuts the cost on needles."
The company is hoping to take the next step which is testing in human trials but Peng says there is not timeline yet to make that happen.
Preliminary findings do indicate the pill should be safe for all ages but Peng says, of course, more testing is needed.