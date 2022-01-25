Rochester Community Warming Center reaching capacity

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Community Warming Center reaching capacity

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures will be way below freezing again tonight, which means shelters like the Rochester Community Warming Center will be busy.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-  With temperatures reaching below freezing again on Tuesday night, shelters including the Rochester Community Warming Center will be busy.

According to the warming center's coordinator Rudy Naul, it's been so crowded lately, not everyone has been able to get a bed.

"We're able to house a couple of people at the dining room area. They may not get a bed but at least they're out from the elements," says Naul.

The Rochester Community Warming Center's capacity is 42 people and they've been hitting that number over the cold snap.  Even as it hits capacity, Naul still makes sure nobody is left stranded.

"We have a great partnership with The Salvation Army. They're offering their space and so will be able to if we need to take some staff over there and give shelter to a few more people."

To make sure guests have what they need when staying over, the warming center is accepting donations. It's accepting socks, hand warmers, and foot warmers.

Rochester Community Warming Center is first come first serve. Naul recommends anyone who needs to use the community warming center comes as soon as it opens. It's open from 8pm-8am.

Recommended for you