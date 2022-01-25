Rochester Community Warming Center reaching capacity

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday... .Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa overnight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&