Rochester Community Warming Center reaching capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With temperatures reaching below freezing again on Tuesday night, shelters including the Rochester Community Warming Center will be busy.
According to the warming center's coordinator Rudy Naul, it's been so crowded lately, not everyone has been able to get a bed.
"We're able to house a couple of people at the dining room area. They may not get a bed but at least they're out from the elements," says Naul.
The Rochester Community Warming Center's capacity is 42 people and they've been hitting that number over the cold snap. Even as it hits capacity, Naul still makes sure nobody is left stranded.
"We have a great partnership with The Salvation Army. They're offering their space and so will be able to if we need to take some staff over there and give shelter to a few more people."
To make sure guests have what they need when staying over, the warming center is accepting donations. It's accepting socks, hand warmers, and foot warmers.
Rochester Community Warming Center is first come first serve. Naul recommends anyone who needs to use the community warming center comes as soon as it opens. It's open from 8pm-8am.