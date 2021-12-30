You have permission to edit this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Rochester Community Warming Center is prepared to keep guests warm this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temps below freezing heading into the weekend - warming shelters are preparing to house the community's most vulnerable. 

Rochester Community Warming Center’s overnight shelter operates 8 p-m to 8 a-m. 

When the weather gets cold - guests sometimes start lining up as early as 6 p-m. 

They can't reserve a bed ahead of time -  it's first come first serve. 

After guests check in - they're assigned a locker and a bed - a hot meal is served at 8-30. 

Warming Center coordinator Rudy Naul says they have a plan in place for when weather gets bad - they try to minimize the amount of time people are outside waiting by bringing staff in earlier. 

He says the current capacity is 42 and they can take a few more depending on weather conditions. 

“It’s hard  to think there are people out there trying to survive in this weather, for us to be able to provide a safe warm spot, for people to feel comfortable, just to feel like a human being again,” he explains.

While they are stocked up on handwarmers and coats - Naul says  socks are always in high demand - but the shelter's biggest need right now is more volunteers. 

“Everybody goes through a tough time and I think the biggest thing for us is  just to be that source of just giving them a second chance,” he adds. 

The warming center also works with the Rochester Fire Department - offering blankets, coats, and gloves to anyone RFD  encounters on a call in need of warm clothes. 

 

