Rochester Community Warming Center is prepared to keep guests warm this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temps below freezing heading into the weekend - warming shelters are preparing to house the community's most vulnerable.
Rochester Community Warming Center’s overnight shelter operates 8 p-m to 8 a-m.
When the weather gets cold - guests sometimes start lining up as early as 6 p-m.
They can't reserve a bed ahead of time - it's first come first serve.
After guests check in - they're assigned a locker and a bed - a hot meal is served at 8-30.
Warming Center coordinator Rudy Naul says they have a plan in place for when weather gets bad - they try to minimize the amount of time people are outside waiting by bringing staff in earlier.
He says the current capacity is 42 and they can take a few more depending on weather conditions.
“It’s hard to think there are people out there trying to survive in this weather, for us to be able to provide a safe warm spot, for people to feel comfortable, just to feel like a human being again,” he explains.
While they are stocked up on handwarmers and coats - Naul says socks are always in high demand - but the shelter's biggest need right now is more volunteers.
“Everybody goes through a tough time and I think the biggest thing for us is just to be that source of just giving them a second chance,” he adds.
The warming center also works with the Rochester Fire Department - offering blankets, coats, and gloves to anyone RFD encounters on a call in need of warm clothes.