Rochester community prepares for excessive heat warning, enjoys brief relief

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The community took advantage of the cooler morning we had on August 21st by heading over to Cascade Lake Park. Park visitors took advantage of the cooler morning in a variety of ways. A mom snapped pictures of her daughter as the humidity began to rise. A pet owner took her dog out for a walk and enjoyed what could be coolest temps we may be feeling all week. Light southern winds allowed for a park visitor to dig deeper into the book she was reading. Three kids tried going down a slide. Speaking of slides, it's a good idea to remember that playground equipment like slides may become too dangerous to touch as temps rise. Sadie Mukdahanh, one of the park's visitors, said that it was worth getting outside and enjoying the cooler weather while we've got it.
“It’s a lot of fun, and we do a lot of stuff like roller blading and like chasing games and races on the equipment, so it’s not so hot that we have to be inside and getting water all the time," Mukdahanh said.
An excessive heat warning will go into effect for Rochester on August 22nd. It will stay in effect through the evening of August 23rd. Our heat index could reach 110 degrees this week.