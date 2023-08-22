 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Rochester community prepares for excessive heat warning, enjoys brief relief

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester community prepares for excessive heat warning, enjoys brief relief

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The community took advantage of the cooler morning we had on August 21st by heading over to Cascade Lake Park. Park visitors took advantage of the cooler morning in a variety of ways. A mom snapped pictures of her daughter as the humidity began to rise. A pet owner took her dog out for a walk and enjoyed what could be coolest temps we may be feeling all week. Light southern winds allowed for a park visitor to dig deeper into the book she was reading. Three kids tried going down a slide. Speaking of slides, it's a good idea to remember that playground equipment like slides may become too dangerous to touch as temps rise. Sadie Mukdahanh, one of the park's visitors, said that it was worth getting outside and enjoying the cooler weather while we've got it.

“It’s a lot of fun, and we do a lot of stuff like roller blading and like chasing games and races on the equipment, so it’s not so hot that we have to be inside and getting water all the time," Mukdahanh said.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect for Rochester on August 22nd. It will stay in effect through the evening of August 23rd. Our heat index could reach 110 degrees this week.

